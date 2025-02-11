The American Judiciary Versus The Trump Administration

It's been three crazy weeks. It can be hard to keep up with the new commander-in-chief.

Many of Trump's moves have been legally dubious at best. There are at least 45 challenges in the courts against the Trump administration.

These complaints are broad in scope, dealing with the role of Elon Musk's new Department of Government Efficiency to the gutting of The United States Agency for International Development.

Judges are beginning to step in and put a damper on Trump's plans. On Thursday, a federal judge paused Trump's federal worker buyout program. Three judges have blocked his executive order ending birthright citizenship.

But will the judicial branch keep the executive branch in check? We answer the question on a lot of people's minds these days: Can he do that?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR