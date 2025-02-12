Alt.Latino: New Music Roundup

'Alt.Latino' hosts Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre are back with six new songs that span the spectrum of Latinidad.

Featured artists and songs:

• Christian Nodal, "A Solas con la Botella"

• Las Trompas de Falopium, "JARRE"

• pablopablo, Carín León & Ralphie Choo, "Eso Que Tú Llamas Amor"

• The Mexican Standoff & Flaco Jimenez, "Tu Dirás" (feat. Los Texmaniacs)

• Amaia, "C'est La Vie"

• Angie K, "Red Dirt on Mars"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

