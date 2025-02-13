© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Musk, DOGE continue to try & reshape federal government

By Asma Khalid,
Danielle Kurtzleben Shannon Bond
Published February 13, 2025 at 4:25 PM EST

The unit, led by Elon Musk, has run into legal obstacles as it continues its rapid efforts to change the way the federal government functions. We look at the latest developments.

This episode: White House correspondents Asma Khalid and Danielle Kurtzleben, and power & influence correspondent Shannon Bond.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Shannon Bond
Shannon Bond is a business correspondent at NPR, covering technology and how Silicon Valley's biggest companies are transforming how we live, work and communicate.
