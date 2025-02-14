New Music Friday: The best albums out Feb. 14

It's Friday, which means dozens of new albums hit streaming services in the middle of last night. NPR Music's Stephen Thompson welcomes Nate Chinen of Philadelphia's WRTI to New Music Friday to discuss the best records out on Valentine's Day 2025.

The Starting 5

Other notable albums out Feb. 14:

Pop

Drake & PartyNextDoor, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U

Mallrat, Light hit my face like a straight right

Alessia Cara, Love and Hyperbole

Morgan Saint, Out of the Blue

Rock/Alt/Indie

Horsegirl, Phonetics On And On

The Lumineers, Automatic

Richard Dawson, End of the Middle

Cathedrale, Poison

Cryogeyser, s/t

Das Beat, Frau Fatal

Doves, Constellations for the Lonely

James Felice, The Little Ones

Mereba, The Breeze Grew a Fire

Oracle Sisters, Divinations

Saint Motel, Symphony in the Sky

Thala, Avalanche

The Delines, Mr. Luck & Ms. Doom

The Velveteers, A Million Knives

The Wombats, Oh! The Ocean

Winona Fighter, My Apologies to the Chef

Country/Folk/Americana

The War & Treaty, Plus One

Kevin Kaarl, Ultra Sodada

Chatham Rabbits, Be Real With Me

Ron Pope, American Man, American Music

R&B/Soul

John Glacier, Like A Ribbon

The Altons, Heartache in Room 14

Candi Staton, Back To My Roots

THEY., LOVE.JONES

Rap/Hip-Hop

Brother Ali & Ant, Satisfied Soul

OhGeesy, Paid N Full

skaiwater, #mia

Westside Gunn, 12

Jazz

Anna Gréta, Some Other Time

Sachal Vasandani, Best Life Now

Mathias Eick, Kristjan Randalu, Ole Morten Vågan, Hans Hulbækmo, Lullaby

Yuval Cohen Quartet, Winter Poems

Classical

Lei Liang, Dui

London Symphony Orchestra, Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé

Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Stravinsky: Pulcinella, Le Baiser de la fée (Divertimento)

Electronic/Out There

Raven, GNOSIS

Anish Kumar & Hagop Tchaparian, KINO EP

EP BLOND:ISH, Never Walk Alone

GAIKO, GAIKO

Immersion & SUSS, Nanocluster Vol. 3

Jean Claude Vannier, et son orchestre de mandolines

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Nate Chinen (WRTI)

Producer: Simon Rentner

Editor: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Vice President, Music & Visuals: Keith Jenkins



