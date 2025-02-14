NPR's "Alternate Realities": A father's conspiracy theories, a son's 1-year quest to bring him back.

February 18, 2025; WASHINGTON – NPR's Embedded podcast is launching Alternate Realities, a new limited-run series that follows a son's yearlong attempt to bring his father back from the depths of the conspiracy rabbit hole. The three-part series premieres on February 23.

Heading into 2024, host Zach Mack braced himself for a year that could reshape his family dynamics — possibly forever. His father had recently become deeply entrenched in political and apocalyptic conspiracy theories, creating a rift that left his mother questioning their 40-year marriage. Meanwhile, his sister, facing rejection over her sexuality from her father, had begun distancing herself from him.

After years of circular arguments, Zach's dad challenged Zach to a bet. He was adamant that 10 dubious prophecies — ranging from the arrests and convictions of high-profile politicians to the implementation of martial law throughout the nation, and supplied in part by self-proclaimed "prophets" he watches online — would all come true by the end of 2024. The wager? 10 predictions for 10 thousand dollars.

Listen to the trailer here.

"This is more than just a story about whose reality is 'correct'," said Zach Mack. "As I documented my father's beliefs throughout the past year, I was also trying to understand how the conspiracy theories he found took hold. The bet offered a way to settle our endless debates, which I know so many other families are having, and arrive at a place of truth and understanding."

Alternate Realities intimately explores how the intermingling of misinformation and Zach's father's religious beliefs tests the bonds of his family, and offers a first-person perspective into an issue plaguing close relationships across the nation. How do you reach a loved one who is lost inside his own conspiracy mentality? And what do you do if your best efforts to bring them back end up failing?

Embedded is available wherever you get your podcasts. Embedded+ subscribers will be able to listen to all 3 episodes on February 21. More details available at plus.npr.org/embedded , or on the Embedded channel in Apple Podcasts.

About Zach Mack

Zach Mack is an award-winning audio maker who co-developed and produced hit podcasts like The Rewatchables, The Big Picture, and Binge Mode for The Ringer. He showran and produced multiple seasons of Vox Media's Land of the Giants, as well as created and executive produced the critically acclaimed indie travel series Greetings from Somewhere.

