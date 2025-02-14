© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This Valentine's Day, thank voles for our understanding of love

By Emily Kwong,
Jon HamiltonGisele GraysonGabriel Spitzer
Published February 14, 2025 at 8:50 AM EST
Prairie voles mate for life and are frequently used to study human behavior.
Todd H. Ahern/Emory University
Prairie voles mate for life and are frequently used to study human behavior.

For years, scientists have known that oxytocin is important in facilitating the feeling of love in humans. How do they know? Prairie voles. For years, scientists have relied on the cuddly rodents to help us humans understand how this protein works in our brains. But within the past few years, research has complicated that understanding, prompting the question: Can love prevail without the "love" hormone? (encore)

Struck by cupid's arrow and wondering what's love got to do with it? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Thomas Lu, edited by Gabriel Spitzer and Gisele Grayson, and fact-checked by Anil Oza. Josh Newell was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
See stories by Jon Hamilton
Gisele Grayson
See stories by Gisele Grayson
Gabriel Spitzer
Gabriel Spitzer (he/him) is Senior Editor of Short Wave, NPR's daily science podcast. He comes to NPR following years of experience at Member stations – most recently at KNKX in Seattle, where he covered science and health and then co-founded and hosted the weekly show Sound Effect. That show told character-driven stories of the region's people. When the Pacific Northwest became the first place in the U.S. hit by COVID-19, the show switched gears and relaunched as Transmission, one of the country's first podcasts about the pandemic.