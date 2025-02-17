© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
One month in, what does Trump's economy look like?

By Sarah McCammon,
Danielle Kurtzleben Scott Horsley
Published February 17, 2025 at 3:48 PM EST

He campaigned on lowering the cost of household goods, but inflation remains outside the range the Federal Reserve desires, and the cost of eggs, among other items, remains higher than usual. What does President Trump's economic policy look like?

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben, and chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
