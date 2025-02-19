Will New York's mayor survive widening scandal?

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, along with other top officials, spent much of Tuesday weighing whether to use her power to remove New York City Mayor Eric Adams from office.

It's a power that no New York Governor has ever used before.

Adams faces growing calls to step down over allegations of corruption - and criticism that Adams' deepening ties with the Trump administration have compromised his ability to govern independently.

The nation's biggest city has been all but paralyzed by the legal and political problems of its Mayor. What's next for Eric Adams, and what does the scandal tell us about the Trump Justice Department?

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org

Email us at considerthis@npr.org

Copyright 2025 NPR