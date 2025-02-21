© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Room for dessert? Here's why your brain says yes to sugar

By Regina G. Barber,
Emily KwongBerly McCoyHannah ChinnAlejandra Marquez JanseScott Detrow
Published February 21, 2025 at 8:55 AM EST
One of the ways the body signals fullness after a meal involves satiety neurons located in the hypothalamus. Sugar seems to hijack that system.
Horasiu Vasilescu / 500px
/
Getty Images
One of the ways the body signals fullness after a meal involves satiety neurons located in the hypothalamus. Sugar seems to hijack that system.

When you've eaten a good meal at a restaurant and the waiter asks, "Got any room for dessert?" where does the voice that craves a gratuitous slice of pie come from?

Your brain.

Scientists now have a better understanding of the neural origins of this urge thanks to a new study published in the journal Science last week.

Mice brains are structurally similar to human brains. So, to isolate the neural pathways responsible for "dessert brain," the researchers turned to mice.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research fed mice to the point of fullness and then gave them sugar. In doing so, they found that the same neurons signaling satiety, or fullness, also released β-Endorphin, a naturally-occurring opiate. This chemical bound to opiate receptors in the mice brains and triggered a feeling of reward. When the team then blocked this opiate pathway, the mice stayed away from the sugar.

The researchers found the same neural mechanism in humans when studying donated brain tissue and scanning the brains of volunteers.

Henning Fenselau, one of the study authors, says this suggests that people's brains evolved to love sugar in excess. "Because sugar is so easy to metabolize, its consumption beyond energy needs is favorable for animals," he says.

Ultimately, the team hopes this research can lead to a better understanding of sugar overconsumption, obesity and more sophisticated weight-loss drugs.

Want us to cover more neuroscience on the show? Let your voice be counted by emailing shortwave@npr.org!

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn, Berly McCoy and Alejandra Marquez Janse. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez and Christopher Intagliata. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Becky Brown and Jimmy Keeley were the audio engineers.

Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.
Hannah Chinn
Hannah Chinn (they/them) is a producer on NPR's science podcast Short Wave. Prior to joining Short Wave, they produced Good Luck Media's inaugural "climate thriller" podcast. Before that, they worked on Spotify & Gimlet Media shows such as Conviction, How to Save a Planet and Reply All. Previous pit stops also include WHYY, as well as Willamette Week and The Philadelphia Inquirer. In between, they've worked a number of non-journalism gigs at various vintage stores, coffee shops and haunted houses.
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
