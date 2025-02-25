© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pedro Almodóvar

Published February 25, 2025 at 9:23 AM EST
Pedro Almodóvar attends a Special Screening of The Room Next Door at Vue West End on October 20, 2024 in London, England.
Kate Green
/
Getty Images
Pedro Almodóvar attends a Special Screening of The Room Next Door at Vue West End on October 20, 2024 in London, England.

Pedro Almodóvar is one of the most acclaimed directors of all time. If you've seen his films, you've noticed the cinematography – lush, bold, and beautiful. And you know his films for the tight dialogue which is at times funny, and at other times heartbreaking. You may also know his films for their (at the time) groundbreaking incorporation of queer characters and themes.

And lastly, you also probably know that pretty much all of his films have been set in his home country of Spain, and shot entirely in Spanish.

That is until his most recent film, The Room Next Door. It's his first English language feature film in a filmmaking career that's spanned over fifty years.

When Almodóvar joined us back in 2016, he'd just released Julieta. It's a film based on a few short stories from the book Runaway by Alice Munro. It's almost a suspense movie about a middle aged woman and her attempts to reconnect with her adult daughter.

Almodóvar talked with us about his dramatic endeavor Julieta, his new wave band, and his unseen ailment.

A version of this interview originally aired in December of 2016.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts