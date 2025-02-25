Pedro Almodóvar is one of the most acclaimed directors of all time. If you've seen his films, you've noticed the cinematography – lush, bold, and beautiful. And you know his films for the tight dialogue which is at times funny, and at other times heartbreaking. You may also know his films for their (at the time) groundbreaking incorporation of queer characters and themes.

And lastly, you also probably know that pretty much all of his films have been set in his home country of Spain, and shot entirely in Spanish.

That is until his most recent film, The Room Next Door. It's his first English language feature film in a filmmaking career that's spanned over fifty years.

When Almodóvar joined us back in 2016, he'd just released Julieta. It's a film based on a few short stories from the book Runaway by Alice Munro. It's almost a suspense movie about a middle aged woman and her attempts to reconnect with her adult daughter.

Almodóvar talked with us about his dramatic endeavor Julieta, his new wave band, and his unseen ailment.

A version of this interview originally aired in December of 2016.

Copyright 2025 NPR