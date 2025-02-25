© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The Contenders, Vol. 5: The songs we can't stop playing this week

By Robin Hilton,
Tom Huizenga
Published February 25, 2025 at 9:23 AM EST
Lucrecia Dalt's "cosa rara" is one of the songs we can't stop playing this week.
Camille Mandoki
Every other week or so we update a running list we keep of the year's best songs — tracks we love so much, they're contenders for a spot on our Best Of 2025 lists. On our latest episode, we've got the cinematic pop of Oklou, Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir, the experimental hip-hop group clipping. and more.

NPR Music's Tom Huizenga joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Oklou: "family and friends," from 'choke enough'
2. Anna Thorvaldsdottir: "Part V" and "Part VIII," from 'UBIQUE'
3. clipping.: "Keep Pushing," from 'Dead Channel Sky'
4. Sandbox Percussion: "Don't Look Down," from 'Cerrone: Don't Look Down'
5. Lucrecia Dalt: "cosa rara" (feat. David Sylvian) (single)
6. Anouar Brahem: "The Eternal Olive Tree," from 'After the Last Sky'

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
