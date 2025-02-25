The Contenders, Vol. 5: The songs we can't stop playing this week

Every other week or so we update a running list we keep of the year's best songs — tracks we love so much, they're contenders for a spot on our Best Of 2025 lists. On our latest episode, we've got the cinematic pop of Oklou, Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir, the experimental hip-hop group clipping. and more.

NPR Music's Tom Huizenga joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Oklou: "family and friends," from 'choke enough'

2. Anna Thorvaldsdottir: "Part V" and "Part VIII," from 'UBIQUE'

3. clipping.: "Keep Pushing," from 'Dead Channel Sky'

4. Sandbox Percussion: "Don't Look Down," from 'Cerrone: Don't Look Down'

5. Lucrecia Dalt: "cosa rara" (feat. David Sylvian) (single)

6. Anouar Brahem: "The Eternal Olive Tree," from 'After the Last Sky'

