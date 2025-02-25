© 2025 WRVO Public Media
What's the long-term cost of federal layoffs?

By Darian Woods,
Angel CarrerasKate Concannon
Published February 25, 2025 at 9:22 AM EST
Demonstrators protest against President Trump's anticipated plan to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Washington, DC, February 10, 2025.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Demonstrators protest against President Trump's anticipated plan to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Washington, DC, February 10, 2025.

The personal story of how an energetic lawyer got knocked off from her dream career and what she thinks that might mean for whether the government can attract talented people in the future.

Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
Angel Carreras
Angel Carreras is an assistant producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He is a Bakersfield-raised, Cal State Long Beach graduate. He previously worked at KCRW, the NPR member station in Los Angeles. He has produced award-winning and character-driven work, with subjects that have included masked puppeteers, mutual aid groups, and community activists.
Kate Concannon
Kate Concannon is the Supervising Senior Editor at The Indicator from Planet Money. She leads this small, collaborative team of hosts, reporters and producers in making sense of crucial, but often complex and confusing, economic news in just 10 minutes a day.