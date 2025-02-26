Mannion encourages CNY residents to reach out if impacted by federal cuts

Central New York Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) wants to hear from constituents about how they are affected by potential budget cuts coming out of the Trump administration.

Mannion has a link on his web page called "Share Your Story." It’s asking any individuals and groups affected by recent administrative actions to get in touch with his office. So far, Mannion said calls and messages are coming in from a number of fronts.

"We've had people contact our office who have lost their job, people who anticipate losing their job," Mannion said. "Certainly, lots of not-for-profits and municipalities and different organizations very concerned about them receiving reimbursement that they are expecting so that they can continue to provide the services that are necessary."

Mannion said his staff is responding to calls and emails as quickly as possible but at this point it’s simply unclear what’s happening.

"It's a level of uncertainty that's really disturbing for people and impacting people and causing them to preemptively make some very difficult decisions like letting people go," Mannion said.

Mannion has been outspoken about the Trump administration’s letting go of thousands of federal workers. He said he supports eliminating waste and fraud, but firing workers at places like the Veterans Administration and other agencies makes government less responsive.