Two patients navigate the new Alzheimer's drugs

By Jon Hamilton,
Gisele GraysonRegina G. BarberBerly McCoy
Published March 3, 2025 at 9:13 AM EST
Susan Bell plays with a fidget toy at her home as part of her physical therapy on September 16, 2024 in St. Charles, Mo. The toys help provide Susan with cognitive stimulation.
Michael B. Thomas for NPR / @miketphotog
Susan Bell plays with a fidget toy at her home as part of her physical therapy on September 16, 2024 in St. Charles, Mo. The toys help provide Susan with cognitive stimulation.

There are now two fully approved drugs on the market that can, sometimes, slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease. One is marketed as Leqembi and the other, Kisunla. Both have been shown to slow down the mental decline of Alzheimer's by more than 25%. But that's in a group of patients—an individual may do much better, or not be helped at all.

NPR Science Correspondent Jon Hamilton has been talking to people who've taken these drugs. Today he has the story of two patients to receive them.

Interested in more human health stories? Contact us at shortwave@npr.org

.

Listen to Short Wave on

Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy, edited and fact checked by Gisele Grayson and also fact checked by Jon Hamilton. The audio engineer was Robert Rodriguez.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
Gisele Grayson
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.