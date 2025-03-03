© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WRVO.org will be undergoing scheduled maintenance starting at 7 p.m. tonight, Monday, 3/3. The site may be temporarily unavailable during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience!

When it comes to harassment, are federal judges above the law?

Published March 3, 2025 at 4:46 PM EST
An NPR investigation finds federal judges have enormous influence with few checks on their power. Law clerks and other judicial employees are vulnerable to mistreatment and have few job protections.
Isabel Seliger for NPR
An NPR investigation finds federal judges have enormous influence with few checks on their power. Law clerks and other judicial employees are vulnerable to mistreatment and have few job protections.

People who work for the federal court system don't have the same kinds of job protections that most other Americans do.

A nearly year-long NPR investigation has found problems with the way the courts police sexual harassment and bullying...and a pervasive culture of fear about blowing the whistle.

A warning to our listeners, this piece contains a description of sexual assault.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts