When it comes to harassment, are federal judges above the law?
People who work for the federal court system don't have the same kinds of job protections that most other Americans do.
A nearly year-long NPR investigation has found problems with the way the courts police sexual harassment and bullying...and a pervasive culture of fear about blowing the whistle.
A warning to our listeners, this piece contains a description of sexual assault.
For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.
Email us at considerthis@npr.org.
Copyright 2025 NPR