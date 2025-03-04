© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Scientific Method: Questioning Quantum Mechanics

Published March 4, 2025 at 7:47 PM EST
A model of IBM Quantum shows the three chandeliers that would be a part of the System Two installation, the System One comprises of one such chandelier, seen during the inauguration of Europe's first IBM Quantum Data Center in Ehningen, Germany.
Thomas Niedermueller
/
Getty Images
A model of IBM Quantum shows the three chandeliers that would be a part of the System Two installation, the System One comprises of one such chandelier, seen during the inauguration of Europe's first IBM Quantum Data Center in Ehningen, Germany.

Unless you're a physicist, you've probably only encountered quantum mechanics on TV. And even when it was explained, you might've still been a little confused.

The field of quantum mechanics was created a century ago. Today, scientists are using it to create methods of communication that can't be hacked, higher quality digital images, and to develop medications.

But many of us don't even understand what quantum mechanics is — or how it's deepening our understanding of the universe.

For today's installment of our series, "The Scientific Method," we answer your quantum-related questions.

What is quantum mechanics? How do we apply quantum mechanics to our everyday?

