Ukraine Funds Paused, Trump Addresses Congress, Tariffs Begin

The White House put a pause on military aid to Ukraine after a heated Oval Office exchange with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump will address Congress tonight, outlining his agenda on immigration, tax cuts, and his approach to Ukraine. And, Trump's new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China have sparked retaliation, escalating a trade war that could impact the global economy.

