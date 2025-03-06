Alt.Latino: New Music + Violeta Parra

This week Alt.Latino hosts Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre balance their passion for new discoveries with reissued music from an iconic Latin American songwriter.

Featured artists and songs:

•

Ezra Collective, "Body Language" (feat. Sasha Keable)

• Patti LaBelle, "Teach me Tonight (Me Gusta Tu Baile)"

• Teri Gender Bender, "SANAR"

• Kevin Kaarl, "recuérdame x siempre"

• Violeta Parra, "Cantores Que Reflexionan"

• Ben Aler, "Honest"

• Jose Luiz Martins, "Cravo e Canela"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Copyright 2025 NPR