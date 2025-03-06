© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Alt.Latino: New Music + Violeta Parra

By Felix Contreras,
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published March 6, 2025 at 10:18 AM EST

This week Alt.Latino hosts Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre balance their passion for new discoveries with reissued music from an iconic Latin American songwriter.

Featured artists and songs:

Ezra Collective, "Body Language" (feat. Sasha Keable)

• Patti LaBelle, "Teach me Tonight (Me Gusta Tu Baile)"

• Teri Gender Bender, "SANAR"

• Kevin Kaarl, "recuérdame x siempre"

• Violeta Parra, "Cantores Que Reflexionan"

• Ben Aler, "Honest"

• Jose Luiz Martins, "Cravo e Canela"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.