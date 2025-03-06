New Music: Something Old, Something New, Something Found... and Jazz

Sometimes you have to look to the past to understand the present. So this week Alt.Latino shares a reissue by the iconic Chilean folksinger Violeta Parra as a way to understand the current movement of intensely emotional singer-songwriters coming from Latin America. Also, Alt.Latino co-host Felix Contreras continues his jazz tutorial while Anamaria Sayre heads to London for mambo music.

Featured artists and songs:

Ezra Collective, "Body Language" (feat. Sasha Keable)

Patti LaBelle, "Teach me Tonight (Me Gusta Tu Baile)"

Teri Gender Bender, "SANAR"

Kevin Kaarl, "recuérdame x siempre"

Violeta Parra, "Cantores Que Reflexionan"

Ben Aler, "Honest"

Jose Luiz Martins, "Cravo e Canela"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Copyright 2025 NPR