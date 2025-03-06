© 2025 WRVO Public Media
New Music: Something Old, Something New, Something Found... and Jazz

By Felix Contreras,
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published March 6, 2025 at 10:18 AM EST
Iconic Chilean musician Violeta Parra is featured on this week's episode

Sometimes you have to look to the past to understand the present. So this week Alt.Latino shares a reissue by the iconic Chilean folksinger Violeta Parra as a way to understand the current movement of intensely emotional singer-songwriters coming from Latin America. Also, Alt.Latino co-host Felix Contreras continues his jazz tutorial while Anamaria Sayre heads to London for mambo music.

Featured artists and songs:

  • Ezra Collective, "Body Language" (feat. Sasha Keable)
  • Patti LaBelle, "Teach me Tonight (Me Gusta Tu Baile)"
  • Teri Gender Bender, "SANAR"
  • Kevin Kaarl, "recuérdame x siempre"
  • Violeta Parra, "Cantores Que Reflexionan"
  • Ben Aler, "Honest"
  • Jose Luiz Martins, "Cravo e Canela"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.