A neuroscientist's guide to managing our emotions

Emotions sometimes feel overwhelming and debilitating—but science-backed tools can help us wrangle them. This hour, neuroscientist Ethan Kross shares research from his Emotion and Self-Control Lab.

This episode of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi.

Our production staff at NPR also includes Katie Monteleone, James Delahoussaye, Matthew Cloutier, Fiona Geiran, Harsha Nahata, and Kai McNamee. Irene Noguchi is our executive producer.

Our audio engineers were Gilly Moon and David Greenburg.

Copyright 2025 NPR