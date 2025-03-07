© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A neuroscientist's guide to managing our emotions

Published March 7, 2025 at 9:35 AM EST
melitas
/
Getty Images

Emotions sometimes feel overwhelming and debilitating—but science-backed tools can help us wrangle them. This hour, neuroscientist Ethan Kross shares research from his Emotion and Self-Control Lab.

This episode of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi.

Our production staff at NPR also includes Katie Monteleone, James Delahoussaye, Matthew Cloutier, Fiona Geiran, Harsha Nahata, and Kai McNamee. Irene Noguchi is our executive producer.

Our audio engineers were Gilly Moon and David Greenburg.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts