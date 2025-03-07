The loneliness cure: How to cope with isolation at work

A recent report from Gallup found that one in five people across the world said they felt lonely on a daily basis. People are lonely in every aspect of their lives — at home, in social settings, and at work. Researcher Constance Hadley joins us to discuss isolation at work.

Then, losing your job can be devastating and overwhelming. Career coach Eliana Goldstein shares some advice for what to do after you've lost your job.

And, when you're feeling anxious, reach for glimmers— the tiny things in your day that bring you joy. It could be as simple as holding beach stones, listening to birds or snuggling with a pet. Author and licensed clinical social worker Deb Dana tells us more.

