© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jazz from Latin America, plus a track we can't name from Ca7riel & Paco

By Felix Contreras,
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published March 12, 2025 at 10:10 AM EDT
Stones Throw

Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras has been listening to jazz since he was a teen and he says he's never seen so much musical activity in the jazz world by musicians with Latin American roots. So, this week he goes all jazz and explains a few different genres while Anamaria Sayre revisits the popular Argentine band Ca7riel & Paco, who released a song with a title we can't say out loud on the air. (Here's a hint: The word has been in the news this week.)

Hows that for a cool mix?

Featured artists and songs:

  • Edison Machado & Boa Nova, "Naquela Base"
  • Michi, "Memmy (Recuerdo)" (feat. Gabriel da Rosa)
  • Adam O'Farrill, "Nocturno, 1932"
  • Vivir Quintana, "Más Libre Que En Casa"
  • Lucia Sarmiento, "Look Up"
  • Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, "#T****"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.