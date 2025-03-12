Jazz from Latin America, plus a track we can't name from Ca7riel & Paco

Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras has been listening to jazz since he was a teen and he says he's never seen so much musical activity in the jazz world by musicians with Latin American roots. So, this week he goes all jazz and explains a few different genres while Anamaria Sayre revisits the popular Argentine band Ca7riel & Paco, who released a song with a title we can't say out loud on the air. (Here's a hint: The word has been in the news this week.)

Hows that for a cool mix?

Featured artists and songs:

Edison Machado & Boa Nova, "Naquela Base"

Michi, "Memmy (Recuerdo)" (feat. Gabriel da Rosa)

Adam O'Farrill, "Nocturno, 1932"

Vivir Quintana, "Más Libre Que En Casa"

Lucia Sarmiento, "Look Up"

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, "#T****"

