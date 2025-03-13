Third Eye Blind: Tiny Desk Concert

Stephan Jenkins told me that he regularly watches Tiny Desk concerts, so when it came time for Third Eye Blind to play one of its own, the band took the opportunity seriously. Leading up to the show, Third Eye Blind played a handful of mellow gigs at smaller venues, stripping down its arrangements, blocking the stage with the same dimensions and leaning into the challenges and limitations of the Tiny Desk.

This set starts at the beginning. "Slow Motion" and "Motorcycle Drive By" are early Third Eye Blind tracks; they may not have the name recognition as some of the band's bigger hits, but those who know, really know. "Dust Storm" was one of the first songs that Jenkins and guitarist Kryz Reid co-wrote during the pandemic. Jenkins also introduces "Like a Lullaby," officially released today, as a brand new song that the band has never played before.

For the last song, Jenkins requests some help from the audience. "Jumper" has so much emotional weight, so when multiple voices belt out, "I would understand," there's a real sense of togetherness in the room — a sweet moment that adds to the many reasons why I've loved this band for so long.

SET LIST

"Slow Motion"

"Motorcycle Drive By"

"Dust Storm"

"Like a Lullaby"

"Jumper"

MUSICIANS

Stephan Jenkins: vocals, guitar

Kryz Reid: guitar, vocals

Alex LeCavalier: bass, vocals

Colin Creev: piano, guitar, vocals

Brad Hargreaves: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer/Director: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistant: Dora Levite

Photographer: Sofia Seidel

Tiny Desk Team: Lars Gotrich, Ashley Pointer

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

