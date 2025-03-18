© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The Culture Corner: Kendrick Lamar's opus turns 10 years old

XPN | By John Morrison,
Raina Douris, Kimberly Junod
Published March 18, 2025 at 1:26 PM EDT
Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly
Courtesy of the artist
Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly

In 2015, when people took to the streets to protest police brutality and the killing of Black Americans, Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" was among the songs soundtracking the nationwide demonstrations.

"Kendrick had clearly hit on the spirit of the moment, and people were using these songs as energy for these important political struggles — and human rights struggles, really," says World Cafe correspondent John Morrison.

In this installment of The Culture Corner, Morrison talks about the impact of To Pimp a Butterfly as it turns 10 years old this month — and why Lamar is worthy of being compared to Bob Dylan, not just as a literary talent but as a public personality.

"Kendrick Lamar is an artist in that sense where he's absolutely political and absolutely writing about the times that we live in, but he doesn't necessarily want to be considered a political artist," Morrison says.

John Morrison
