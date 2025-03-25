Anticipating more home runs this baseball season? It might be climate change

Baseball season is upon us! And when we here at Short Wave think of baseball, we naturally think of physics. To get the inside scoop on the physics of baseball, like how to hit a home run, we talk to Frederic Bertley, CEO and President of the Center of Science and Industry, a science museum in Columbus, Ohio. He also talks to host Regina G. Barber about how climate change is affecting the game.

Interested in the science of other sports? Email us at shortwave@npr.org — we'd love to hear from you.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy and Rachel Carlson. It was edited and fact-checked by Rebecca Ramirez. Patrick Murray was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2025 NPR