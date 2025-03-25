© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Inside The 'Mad House' Of Congressional Disfunction

Published March 25, 2025 at 3:30 PM EDT

The MAGA-controlled 118th House passed only 27 bills that became law — the lowest number since the Great Depression. Journalists Annie Karni and Luke Broadwater examine the chaos in a new book, Mad House: How Donald Trump, MAGA Mean Girls, a Former Used Car Salesman, a Florida Nepo Baby, and a Man with Rats in His Walls Broke Congress.

