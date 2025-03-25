Trump targets Big Law, and Big Law appears intimidated

For weeks, President Trump has been issuing executive orders and memos that levy or threaten sanctions on major law firms.

The moves suspend security clearances, cancel government contracts, bar employees from federal buildings — and other actions that threaten their ability to represent their clients.

While Trump complains the law firms employed "very dishonest people," legal experts say Trump is retaliating against firms who have represented his political opponents or, in one case, rehired an attorney who had left his position to help prosecute a case against Trump.

We hear from Rachel Cohen, who publicly threatened to resign from her law firm in protest.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR