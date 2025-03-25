War Plans Group Chat, Alien Enemies Act, U.S. Greenland Visit

A national security breach reveals that U.S. military plans were accidentally shared in a group chat on a commercial app, including a journalist. The Trump Administration faces legal challenges over deporting Venezuelan migrants under a centuries-old law, while the White House invokes state secrets privilege to block a court inquiry. And, Second Lady Usha Vance's controversial visit to Greenland raises questions about the U.S. government's intentions amid ongoing diplomatic tensions.

