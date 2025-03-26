How a journalist got in a group text with defense officials planning missile strikes
Before the U.S. carried out missile strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, senior Trump administration officials discussed the plan of action. Also part of the discussion: Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic, who had inadvertently been added to a group message on Signal about the missile strike. How did this happen, and what are the implications for national security?
Note: NPR CEO Katherine Maher is chair of the board of the Signal Foundation, whose subsidiary makes Signal.
This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, and national security correspondent Greg Myre.
The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.
