© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a journalist got in a group text with defense officials planning missile strikes

By Sarah McCammon,
Deepa ShivaramGreg Myre
Published March 26, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

Before the U.S. carried out missile strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, senior Trump administration officials discussed the plan of action. Also part of the discussion: Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic, who had inadvertently been added to a group message on Signal about the missile strike. How did this happen, and what are the implications for national security?

Note: NPR CEO Katherine Maher is chair of the board of the Signal Foundation, whose subsidiary makes Signal.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, and national security correspondent Greg Myre.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre