© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

These two special elections could help shift the balance of the House

By Deepa Shivaram,
Domenico MontanaroGreg Allen
Published March 31, 2025 at 4:05 PM EDT

Races to fill two vacant seats in Florida's first and sixth congressional districts are getting a lot of attention. Despite Republicans having a long history of success in both, Democrats think they have a chance to keep things close — if not possibly to pull off major upsets. We look at who is running.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and national correspondent Greg Allen.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
See stories by Greg Allen