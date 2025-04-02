A psicodélico deep dive, plus new music from Spain and Colombia

As he was assembling his selections this week, Felix Contreras noticed a tinge of psychedelic music references. So he put on his professor blazer, pulled out his whiteboard and traced the history of a musical reference that influenced everything from 1970s Brazilian music, Peruvian jungle cumbia and today's latest releases. (Don't worry, there will not be a quiz.)

Anamaria Sayre countered with new gems from Spain and Colombia that rendered Felix almost speechless.

Featured artists and songs:

Eslabón Armado, "Esa noche"

Adrian Quesada, "Ojos Secos" (feat. Cuco)

Jessie Reyez, "**I NEVER SAID I WAS SANE**"

BALTHVS, "Year of the Snake"

Grateful Dead, "Dark Star"

Os Mutantes, "A minha menina"

Duane Eddy, "Rebel Rouser"

Valeria Castro, "debe ser"

Valeria Castro "sentimentalmente"

Copyright 2025 NPR