A psicodélico deep dive, plus new music from Spain and Colombia

By Felix Contreras,
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published April 2, 2025 at 9:24 AM EDT
Adrian Quesada.
Laura Moreau
Adrian Quesada.

As he was assembling his selections this week, Felix Contreras noticed a tinge of psychedelic music references. So he put on his professor blazer, pulled out his whiteboard and traced the history of a musical reference that influenced everything from 1970s Brazilian music, Peruvian jungle cumbia and today's latest releases. (Don't worry, there will not be a quiz.)

Anamaria Sayre countered with new gems from Spain and Colombia that rendered Felix almost speechless.

Featured artists and songs:

  • Eslabón Armado, "Esa noche"
  • Adrian Quesada, "Ojos Secos" (feat. Cuco)
  • Jessie Reyez, "**I NEVER SAID I WAS SANE**"
  • BALTHVS, "Year of the Snake"
  • Grateful Dead, "Dark Star"
  • Os Mutantes, "A minha menina"
  • Duane Eddy, "Rebel Rouser"
  • Valeria Castro, "debe ser"
  • Valeria Castro "sentimentalmente"

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.