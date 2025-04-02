Alt.Latino: New music and a psicodélico explainer
As he was assembling his selections this week, Felix Contreras noticed a tinge of psychedelic music references. So he put on his professor blazer, pulled out his whiteboard and traced the history of a musical reference that influenced everything from 1970s Brazilian music, Peruvian jungle cumbia and today's latest releases. (Don't worry, there will not be a quiz.)
Anamaria Sayre countered with new gems from Spain and Colombia that rendered Felix almost speechless.
Featured artists and songs:
- Eslabón Armado, "Esa noche"
- Adrian Quesada, "Ojos Secos" (feat. Cuco)
- Jessie Reyez, "**I NEVER SAID I WAS SANE**"
- BALTHVS, "Year of the Snake"
- Grateful Dead, "Dark Star"
- Os Mutantes, "A minha menina"
- Duane Eddy, "Rebel Rouser"
- Valeria Castro, "debe ser"
- Valeria Castro "sentimentalmente"
