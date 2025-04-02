© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Alt.Latino: New music and a psicodélico explainer

Published April 2, 2025 at 9:24 AM EDT

As he was assembling his selections this week, Felix Contreras noticed a tinge of psychedelic music references. So he put on his professor blazer, pulled out his whiteboard and traced the history of a musical reference that influenced everything from 1970s Brazilian music, Peruvian jungle cumbia and today's latest releases. (Don't worry, there will not be a quiz.)

Anamaria Sayre countered with new gems from Spain and Colombia that rendered Felix almost speechless.

Featured artists and songs:

  • Eslabón Armado, "Esa noche"
  • Adrian Quesada, "Ojos Secos" (feat. Cuco)
  • Jessie Reyez, "**I NEVER SAID I WAS SANE**"
  • BALTHVS, "Year of the Snake"
  • Grateful Dead, "Dark Star"
  • Os Mutantes, "A minha menina"
  • Duane Eddy, "Rebel Rouser"
  • Valeria Castro, "debe ser"
  • Valeria Castro "sentimentalmente"

