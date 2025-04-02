© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Fast fashion vs. Trump: why women may pay more in the tariff wars

By Brittany Luse,
Wailin WongAlexis WilliamsBarton GirdwoodNeena PathakVeralyn Williams
Published April 2, 2025 at 9:25 AM EDT
How will the tariffs impact the fashion industry?
How will the tariffs impact the fashion industry?

At the beginning of the year, Brittany spoke to ELLE Fashion Features Director and author, Véronique Hyland, about the growing trend of underconsumption content online. No-Buy January, buying secondhand, and mending old clothes seemed to be taking hold amongst some of the most popular influencers - even though the guiding principle of underconsumption is something we've been doing for a long time.

Then, Trump started implementing tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada - and now even the European Union. That made Brittany think: how would fast fashion be affected by this? And would underconsumption move from a hashtag to a lifestyle? To find out, The Indicator's Wailin Wong joins the show to break down how tariffs will affect Americans who love to shop... when the prices drop.

