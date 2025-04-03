© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unpacking election results from Florida and Wisconsin

By Deepa Shivaram,
Susan DavisDomenico Montanaro
Published April 3, 2025 at 9:25 AM EDT

Money poured into races in Florida and Wisconsin at levels usually reserved for elections during a presidential cycle. Republicans held two House seats in Florida, but by smaller margins than their previous wins there.

Meanwhile, a judge aligned with Democrats won to keep a liberal majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court — despite Elon Musk spending more than $20 million to back the Republicans' preferred candidate.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, political correspondent Susan Davis, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
See stories by Susan Davis
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro