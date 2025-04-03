Unpacking election results from Florida and Wisconsin

Money poured into races in Florida and Wisconsin at levels usually reserved for elections during a presidential cycle. Republicans held two House seats in Florida, but by smaller margins than their previous wins there.

Meanwhile, a judge aligned with Democrats won to keep a liberal majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court — despite Elon Musk spending more than $20 million to back the Republicans' preferred candidate.

This episode: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, political correspondent Susan Davis, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

