Popular brands of liquid eggs are recalled over bleach contamination concerns

Breakfast eaters beware: Thousands of pounds of liquid egg substitutes from two popular brands have been recalled over contamination concerns.

The Michigan-based company Cargill Kitchen Solutions is recalling some 212,268 pounds of products under the Egg Beaters and Bob Evans labels because they may contain a cleaning solution, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced last week.

It said the four kinds of liquid egg products were shipped for distribution in Ohio and Texas and for food service use in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa — though that may not be an exhaustive list.

"There is a possibility that the products were distributed nationwide," it added.

Cargill spokesperson Kristen Saunders told NPR on Friday that the company had no updates about the scope of the distribution. Cargill said in a statement that the products "do not pose a health concern if consumed" and had been recalled "out of an abundance of caution."

FSIS said it had acted on a tip about the products' potential contamination with sodium hypochlorite, the active ingredient in bleach.

Ingesting concentrated bleach products could lead to permanent gastrointestinal problems or even death, while lower-concentration household bleach can cause irritation, according to Poison Control. But FSIS says the health risks for consumers are relatively low.

"After conducting an investigation and thorough assessment of the contents of the cleaning solution, FSIS scientists concluded that use of this product should not cause adverse health consequences, or the risk is negligible, resulting in a Class III recall," the agency said, adding that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Even so, it warns shoppers not to consume the potentially contaminated products. Instead, authorities say, they should throw them away or return them to the store.

The recalled products, which were produced on March 12 and 13, bear the establishment number "G1804" on their cartons. Here's the full list:

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing "egg beaters ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE" and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing "egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE" and USE BY AUG 09 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing "egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL FROZEN EGG SUBSTITUTE" and "egg beaters NO ENJAULADAS ORIGINAL SUSTITUTO DE HUEVO CONGELADO" and USE BY MAR 07 2026.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing "Bob Evans Better'n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites" and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

You can view images of their labels here. Cargill has also set up a consumer hotline to address questions about the recall at 1-844-419-1574.

The recall comes as many Americans are turning to egg substitutes due to rising egg prices and supermarket shortages.

Avian flu — and efforts to contain it — have wiped out millions of birds since last year, making eggs an increasingly hot commodity. Several national retailers began limiting egg purchases earlier this year, while restaurant chains like Denny's and Waffle House added a surcharge on egg dishes.

After hitting record highs in January, egg prices seem to be on their way down. The USDA reported in mid-March that the national average wholesale price of eggs — the cost that distributors charge retailers — had steadily declined since February, down to $4.15 per dozen.

While that may be welcome news, shoppers might not want to put all the eggs in their basket just yet — especially with President Trump's newest round of tariffs about to take effect.

As economists told NPR last month, the speed at which grocery store prices change depends on several factors, from the state of bird flu to the level of consumer demand — which could see a brief bump this month for Easter and Passover.

