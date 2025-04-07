He has a Purple Heart & is a convicted felon. ICE wants to deport him.

An NPR exclusive: Deportation proceedings are underway for Jose Barco, an Iraq War veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart. Barco came to the U.S. as a child, enlisted as a teenager, and, after his discharge, was convicted of a felony. Immediately after being paroled in January, he was remanded to ICE custody, where he has remained since.

Read more.

This episode: White House correspondent Asma Khalid, immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo, and defense correspondent Tom Bowman.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Copyright 2025 NPR