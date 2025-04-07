Why it's hard to study the neuroscience of psychedelics

Researchers are studying psychedelics as a possible treatment for conditions like depression, PTSD and substance use disorders. But they don't know exactly how these drugs work.

Getting the answer to this question is especially difficult when people often take psychedelics like LSD and psilocybin for their trademark "trips."

Some researchers think these psychoactive, spiritual effects are a big part of why patients could benefit from psychedelic drugs. Other researchers think these drugs' power may lie in the ways they alter brain chemistry or structure.

This week on Short Wave, we're talking to researchers about how they're trying to untangle these trippy factors of psychedelic medicine ... and why the answer could help direct the future of the industry.

