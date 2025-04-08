© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Would ketamine treatment help if you didn't know you got it?

By Regina G. Barber,
Rachel CarlsonBerly McCoy
Published April 8, 2025 at 9:29 AM EDT
What if you could get all the potential benefits of ketamine without the "trip"? One researcher tested this very idea out by putting his patients to sleep.
Steven Puetzer/Getty Images
What if you could get all the potential benefits of ketamine without the "trip"? One researcher tested this very idea out by putting his patients to sleep.

This week on NPR's Short Wave podcast, we're diving into the science behind drugs like psychedelics and ketamine. We're also talking to researchers about how they're trying to untangle the effects of the "trip" that often comes with these drugs from the ways they might change the human brain.

The answer could help direct the future of psychedelic research.

But these elements have historically been hard for researchers to separate: Patients generally know if they received a psychedelic drug or not. One anesthesiologist and neuroscientist at Stanford University, Boris Heifets, tried to navigate this challenge by putting his patients to sleep.

Listen to the first episode of the series here. Catch the rest of this series on psychedelics and related drugs this week by following us on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Have other questions about psychedelics and the brain? Let us know by emailing shortwave@npr.org!

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy and Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez and Geoff Brumfiel. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer. Special thanks to Jon Hamilton.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.