Addiction, motherhood, and Jesus with writer Anne Lamott

Writer Anne Lamott has garnered a cult following with her shockingly honest prose on love, death, faith, writing and more. This hour, her wisdom from a career that has spanned 20 books and 40 years.

Original broadcast date: April 5, 2024.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Our production staff also includes James Delahoussaye, Katie Monteleone, Fiona Geiran, Matthew Cloutier, and Harsha Nahata. Irene Noguchi is our executive producer. Our audio engineer was David Greenburg.

Copyright 2025 NPR