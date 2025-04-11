© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Addiction, motherhood, and Jesus with writer Anne Lamott

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel Faulkner WhiteSanaz Meshkinpour
Published April 11, 2025 at 8:57 AM EDT
master1305
/
iStock

Writer Anne Lamott has garnered a cult following with her shockingly honest prose on love, death, faith, writing and more. This hour, her wisdom from a career that has spanned 20 books and 40 years.

Original broadcast date: April 5, 2024.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Our production staff also includes James Delahoussaye, Katie Monteleone, Fiona Geiran, Matthew Cloutier, and Harsha Nahata. Irene Noguchi is our executive producer. Our audio engineer was David Greenburg.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
