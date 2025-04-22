How Project 2025 influenced Trump's first 100 days

The Heritage Foundation's "blueprint" for a new Republican administration got a lot of attention during the 2024 presidential campaign. While candidate Donald Trump said he "had never read" the document, President Trump has incorporated many of its policies, and authors, into his administration's first 100 days.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Copyright 2025 NPR