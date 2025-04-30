Chef José Andrés On Building A Better World

José Andrés is a Michelin-starred chef and the owner of 40 restaurants across the globe.

But today he might be just as well-known for his humanitarian work.

His organization, World Central Kitchen, has fed millions in Gaza and Ukraine and during natural disasters in the U.S.

Now, he's releasing a memoir about what it's like to not only feed people when they want it, but when they need it. We talk to Andrés about his life, work, and his new book, "Change the Recipe."

