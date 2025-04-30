© 2025 WRVO Public Media
How stable is Stablecoin?

By Paddy Hirsch,
Wailin WongCooper Katz McKimJulia RitcheyKate Concannon
Published April 30, 2025 at 9:32 AM EDT
Stablecoins are becoming increasingly popular including Circle and Tether
Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Stablecoins are becoming increasingly popular including Circle and Tether

Stablecoins are the latest digital asset to grab headlines. Congress is considering legislation around the cryptocurrency, and a Trump family-affiliated company is preparing to launch its own Stablecoin. But does this digital currency live up to its own name?

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

Copyright 2025 NPR

