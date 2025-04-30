How stable is Stablecoin?

Stablecoins are the latest digital asset to grab headlines. Congress is considering legislation around the cryptocurrency, and a Trump family-affiliated company is preparing to launch its own Stablecoin. But does this digital currency live up to its own name?

Related episodes:

What's this about a crypto reserve? (Apple / Spotify)

Is 'government crypto' a good idea? (Apple / Spotify)

WTF is a Bitcoin ETF? (Apple / Spotify)

