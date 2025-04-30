NPR poll: Many voters give Trump a failing grade

As Donald Trump approaches the 100th day of his second term, most voters are not impressed. Majorities disapprove of his performance on key issues, like immigration and the economy, and almost half give his overall performance an F on an A through F scale. Only a slim majority of Republicans give him an A, according to a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

