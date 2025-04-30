Trump uses government powers to target perceived enemies

An NPR investigation has been following President Trump's efforts to retaliate against his perceived enemies since he returned to the Oval Office in January.

NPR's Tom Dreisbach found that Trump's targets are already facing the consequences - including criminal investigations, attempted deportations, and firings.

Trump has used government power to target more than 100 people or institutions across American society – and they're all feeling the consequences.

