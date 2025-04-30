© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Trump uses government powers to target perceived enemies

Published April 30, 2025 at 9:41 AM EDT
Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies during a Senate hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process. Krebs is one of the people President Trump has targeted since he returned to office.
Pool
/
Getty Images
Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies during a Senate hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process. Krebs is one of the people President Trump has targeted since he returned to office.

An NPR investigation has been following President Trump's efforts to retaliate against his perceived enemies since he returned to the Oval Office in January.

NPR's Tom Dreisbach found that Trump's targets are already facing the consequences - including criminal investigations, attempted deportations, and firings.

Trump has used government power to target more than 100 people or institutions across American society – and they're all feeling the consequences.

