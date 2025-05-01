Donald Trump's (Second) First 100 Days

100 days. That's how long Donald Trump's been in office in 2025. A lot has happened, to say the least.

This moment is usually a time to measure how the administration is faring. But in many ways, the administration is a reflection of who we are as a nation.

What happens when we turn the spotlight on ourselves? What are we learning about who we are as Americans during this time, what we want, and what we stand for?

There have been executive orders, Signal group chats, federal agency cuts, firings, rehirings, ignored judicial rulings, billionaires, memes, tariffs, and so much more.

As we all take stock of the national implications of his Administration's moves, this hour we want to get a little more personal. We hear from you on how your life has changed since Trump took office for the second time.

How has your life changed since Trump took office for the second time? How do things look different for your family, community, or state?

