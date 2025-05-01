In Good Health: Is Sugar Poison?

Many of us have trouble staying away from this. You find it in sweets like cakes, cookies, and candy. You get a rush after a couple of spoonfuls — though too much of it will make you feel sick and groggy.

It's sugar.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has strong thoughts on the subject.

"There's things that will never be able to eliminate like sugar," said Kennedy. "And sugar is poison, and Americans need to know that. It is poisoning us."

Americans consume an average of 17 teaspoons of sugar a day with some estimates as high as 34 teaspoons a day. That's more than two or three times the recommended daily amount according to the American Heart Association.

In this edition of "In Good Health," we discuss the effects to sugar on our bodies. How we can lower the risks associated with consuming too much sugar?

