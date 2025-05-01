Trumps first 100 days have pushed the limits of presidential power to new levels

President Trump is pushing the boundaries of executive power in nearly every area of policy. From his trade war, to immigration, to education, to the reductions in the federal workforce.

Many of his actions are direct challenges to the Courts and to Congress. Those two branches of government are designed to act as checks on the president.

Trump has governed largely by unilateral executive action... and left lawmakers on the sidelines.

NPR's Juana Summers talks with political correspondents Mara Liasson and Susan Davis about the changing power dynamic.



For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR