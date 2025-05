This week features young musicians studying at the Colburn School in LA. They range from a 14-year-old cellist who shares a mature performance of Beethoven to the winners of a major chamber music competition whose secret to success just might be their musical handshake. We also hear from an incredible trumpeter, a globe-trotting teen violinist, and a 15-year-old pianist performing Mendelssohn.

