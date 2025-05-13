Natalia Lafourcade, Chris Staples, more: The Contenders, Vol. 10

We're talking new music on this week's All Songs Considered as we update our running list of the year's best songs. This includes a timeless piece from Mexican singer and songwriter Natalia Lafourcade, a plainspoken but moving story-song from Chris Staples, a wildly unpredictable mix of voice, electronics and piano from soprano Barbara Hannigan and more.

NPR Music's Tom Huizenga joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

Third Coast Percussion: "Please Be Still," from Standard Stoppages Chris Staples: "Two Carat Diamond," from Don't Worry Barbara Hannigan, David Chalmin: "Che t'ho fatt'io?," from Electric Fields Natalia Lafourcade: "Cocos en la playa," from Cancionera Brooklyn Rider: "Tenebrae," from The Four Elements

All Songs Considered 25th anniversary segment: Our No. 1 songs from 2012

Weekly reset: Airing out and beating futons on a Saturday morning in Toyohashi, Japan

