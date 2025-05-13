© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Natalia Lafourcade, Chris Staples, more: The Contenders, Vol. 10

By Robin Hilton,
Tom Huizenga
Published May 13, 2025 at 9:02 AM EDT
We're talking new music on this week's All Songs Considered as we update our running list of the year's best songs. This includes a timeless piece from Mexican singer and songwriter Natalia Lafourcade, a plainspoken but moving story-song from Chris Staples, a wildly unpredictable mix of voice, electronics and piano from soprano Barbara Hannigan and more.

NPR Music's Tom Huizenga joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

  1. Third Coast Percussion: "Please Be Still," from Standard Stoppages
  2. Chris Staples: "Two Carat Diamond," from Don't Worry
  3. Barbara Hannigan, David Chalmin: "Che t'ho fatt'io?," from Electric Fields
  4. Natalia Lafourcade: "Cocos en la playa," from Cancionera
  5. Brooklyn Rider: "Tenebrae," from The Four Elements

All Songs Considered 25th anniversary segment: Our No. 1 songs from 2012

Weekly reset: Airing out and beating futons on a Saturday morning in Toyohashi, Japan

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
