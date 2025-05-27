Climate anxiety is changing how we think about kids. Should it?

This is the first episode of Nature Quest, a monthly Short Wave segment that answers listener questions about your local environment. Every month, we'll be bringing you a question from a fellow listener who is curious about how nature is changing – how to pay attention to the land around us – and make every day Earth Day.

Alessandra Ram is a journalist. She covers the climate crisis, and its impacts on everyday people. And she just had a kid.

Gen Z and younger millennials are the most climate literate generations the world has ever seen. As an age group who started learning about climate change in school, they're worried about how to plan for their future jobs, houses, and yes, kids. With climate-related disasters and global warming likely to worsen, climate anxiety is giving way to reproductive anxiety.

So, what do experts say about how to navigate the kid question?

On this next installment of Nature Quest, Short Wave speaks to Alessandra about the future she sees for her newborn daughter. How do we raise the next generation in a way that's good for the planet?

